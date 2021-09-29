Donte Williams Addresses Heavy Criticism of USC QB Kedon Slovis After Oregon State Loss

The USC Trojans interim head coach had a few things to say about his quarterback following the Oregon State game.

The USC Trojans have endured a lot of criticism since the start of the 2021 season, and a bulk of it has come down on the coaching staff, and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Although Slovis has struggled at times this season, interim head coach Donte Williams believes that the three-year quarterback isn't solely to blame.

”I feel like he’s getting a lot of criticism, but it’s also his wide receivers that have to help him look great,” Williams said in a press conference following the Oregon State loss. “It wasn’t just Kedon struggling, I mean we were struggling as a team. So whether that was the O-Line, receivers, tight ends, play calling, [or] me coaching, we all struggled.”

Williams believes the whole team should be held accountable for their production on the football field. Yes, there were high expectations placed on Slovis prior to the 2021 season, but don't forget, he needs a strong supporting cast to shine.

Last weekend USC netted 31-completions on 49 attempts with three interceptions. They scored one passing touchdown, while the Beavs went 15-19-2 and scored four touchdowns in the pass game. Slovis did make some mistakes, but the Trojans wide receivers, [outside of Drake London] could have done better with their production.

Kedon Slovis | USA TODAY

To date, the Arizona native has gone 83-for-129, with 842 passing yards, four interceptions and four touchdowns. He will look to boost those numbers this weekend against the Colorado Buffalos.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube