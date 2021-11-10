Donte Williams Believes Forfeiting Cal Game Would Be 'A Crime'

The USC vs. Cal game has been postponed to December 4 due to COVID-19 issues.

On Tuesday, Cal Athletics announced the postponement of their upcoming contest against the USC Trojans over COVID-19 issues.

Both schools released a joint statement, announcing the rescheduled date for December 4.

"The Pac-12 football game scheduled between Cal and USC for this Saturday has now been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4. The game was postponed earlier in the day due to additional Cal football student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable to practice this week or play in the contest. Cal contacted USC about rescheduling the game and the two schools agreed on the new date. The Pac-12 approved the decision to reschedule the game. The kickoff time and broadcast television network will be announced at a later date."

Interim head coach Donte Williams was asked about the drastic schedule change following a shortened Tuesday practice, and revealed that 'Cal did things the right way'.

Williams also noted that "a forfeit was not the way to go" and skipping the contest would be "a crime".

The USC Trojans currently sit at [4-5] and need two more wins to become bowl game eligible. For now, the Men of Troy turn their attention to UCLA and start preparing for the historic rivalry against the Bruins.

