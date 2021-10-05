Donte Williams: Recaps Breakout Performance of USC Freshman Michael Trigg

Trigg scored his first touchdown as a Trojan against Colorado.

Freshman tight end Michael Trigg wowed USC fans over the weekend, scoring his first touchdown as a Trojan in Boulder, Colorado.

The Trojans passing attack has been in search of consistent weapons outside of Drake London, and head coach Donte Williams may have found a hidden gem in Michael Trigg.

During USC's 37-14 beatdown over the Buffaloes, quarterback Kedon Slovis took a chance early in the second quarter, lofting the ball on a fade route towards Trigg. The tight end secured the ball, leaving Colorado safety Isaiah Lewis in the dust for the 46-yard touchdown.

Williams was excited for Trigg's big moment, but emphasized his want for the young freshman to continue evolving as a player.

“Everyone sees the big plays he makes, but I see the mistakes he makes,” Williams told reporters Sunday. “Those are the coaching moments, not the plays he makes every day in practice. That’s how he will continue to grow.”

Trigg has totaled 102 yards this season with just six receptions through five games. As teams continue to narrow in on Drake London, Trigg could be a continued X-factor for USC's offense.

The 6'4", 245-pound Florida native will look to get back on the scoring sheet this Saturday, as USC hosts the Utah Utes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

