Twitter Reacts To UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Signing Autograph During USC Game

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Signs Autograph During USC Game, Twitter Reacts
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson scored his fourth touchdown of the day in the second quarter of the historic USC vs. UCLA rivalry game. While his first three scores were passes delivered to wide receivers Kazmeir Allen and Kyle Phillips, DTR relied on his legs to make a four yard rushing TD with 2:13 left in the first half.
However, it's what happened after the play that caused a storm across the internet. Thompson-Robinson ran over to the stands and autographed a UCLA hat for a fan, which later resulted in a penalty for the Bruins.
Twitter found his 'TO' moment hilarious, here are their reactions:
