Twitter Reacts To UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Signing Autograph During USC Game

    • November 20, 2021
    UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Signs Autograph During USC Game, Twitter Reacts

    Bruins QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson signed an autograph for a fan following his rushing TD at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
    UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson scored his fourth touchdown of the day in the second quarter of the historic USC vs. UCLA rivalry game. While his first three scores were passes delivered to wide receivers Kazmeir Allen and Kyle Phillips, DTR relied on his legs to make a four yard rushing TD with 2:13 left in the first half.

    However, it's what happened after the play that caused a storm across the internet. Thompson-Robinson ran over to the stands and autographed a UCLA hat for a fan, which later resulted in a penalty for the Bruins. 

    Twitter found his 'TO' moment hilarious, here are their reactions:

    Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports

    Ryan Kartje, Los Angeles Times

    Ben Bolch, Los Angeles Times

    Yahoo Sports 

    Eric Sondheimer, Los Angeles Times

    Mike Yam, NFL Network

    Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

    Cam Mellor, CFB Analyst

