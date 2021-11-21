USC OLB Drake Jackson Leaves Coliseum Emotional Following UCLA Loss

All Trojans caught up with USC outside linebacker Drake Jackson following Troy's 62-33 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

USC outside linebacker Drake Jackson is a competitor, and one who plays with grit. Jackson, who is typically a shining star for Todd Orlando's defense, played a quieter role against the UCLA Bruins, with an emphasis on third down situations.

“[It was] a game plan thing for today,” Jackson said after the game, adding that his main assignment was 'rushing'.

Visibly emotional after the 62-33 loss to the Bruins, the junior defensive player left the Coliseum in tears. He was comforted by his teammates as they walked back into the infamous tunnel at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as emotions ran high.

“It’s just how you feel when you lose a game,” Jackson said. “I’ve never liked losing all my life.”

USC center Brett Neilon commented on Jackson's response to the 29-point loss, emphasizing that there was plenty of 'frustration and sadness' that came with the Bruins victory.

“I mean I think for him, he is a super competitive kid," Neilon said.

"He expects to win every game and he is probably feeling a lot of pressure, like this one was on him. But I will talk to him later that it wasn’t. I think that it is frustrating for some of the older guys, last game playing UCLA in their career and it turns out like that. So there is definitely some frustration and some sadness.”

Looking ahead the USC Trojans begin preparations for the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 27. This game will be Troy's final home game of the season, before they head up to Northern California to take on the Cal Bears.

