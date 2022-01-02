Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    USC OLB Drake Jackson Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Jackson spent three seasons with the Trojans.
    USC outside linebacker Drake Jackson declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, on Saturday. Jackson announced the news in a social media post.

    "I am beyond blessed to be able to have had the opportunity to compete as a Trojan! There is nothing like wearing the Cardinal and Gold," Jackson said. "I Thank God for the many blessings that have come my way. With that being said, I will be forgoing my senior year and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft to carry out my lifelong dream. The greatest has yet to come. Fight On!"

    Jackson the 6'4", 250-pound defender spent three seasons at USC. The Corona, Calif. native has accumulated 103 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions during his career as a Trojan.

