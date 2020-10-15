Drake Jackson Will Be A "Hybrid" Player In 2020

Drake Jackson was a standout player for the USC Trojans in 2019. Only a freshman, Jackson appeared and started in 11 games last season. He had 46 tackles including a team best 11.5 for losses of 60 yards, 3 deflections and forced fumble and a safety.



Jackson was the first true freshman to start in a season opener on the defensive line since Everson Griffen in 2007. Last season, Jackson started as defensive end for the Trojans, this season he looks to transition to an outside linebacker role.

USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando talked about Jackson in a press conference on Wednesday calling him a "hybrid" player.

"He's going to be more towards the line of scrimmage you know have the ability. It's really a 3/4 outside backer that has the ability to play at the line of scrimmage. There [were] times when they dropped him last year and there was times when he pass rushed and so your gonna see him do some different stuff out there. So when you think about the term linebacker you're not necessarily thinking about being off the football and playing that way. He's a guy that has flexibility athletic ability that we can do some different things with, obviously he's an elite pass rusher so we got to be mindful of that."

