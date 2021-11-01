Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Drake London In 'High Spirits' Following Season Ending Injury

    The USC wide receiver suffered a season ending ankle fracture against the Arizona Wildcats.
    Author:

    The USC Trojans will be without star wide receiver Drake London for the rest of the 2021 season, after London suffered an ankle fracture on Saturday against Arizona. 

    London was on pace for a historic season with Troy and finished his junior campaign with 88 receptions, 1,084 yards, and seven touchdowns. He was a presumed frontrunner for the Biletnikoff Award and even discussed as a possible Heisman candidate after putting up crazy numbers this season. 

    Suffering a season ending injury was definitely not an ideal way to end his 2021 season, but despite facing adversity, London has remained in 'high spirits'. 

    "I know right now, he was still today in the team meeting, he was still in high spirits, he was still walking around on his crutches," interim head coach Donte Williams told reporters on Sunday night.

    "But he was still smiling, but he was still one of the guys. You know, he didn't look at it like he was devastated and crying, and by himself. He was still here, and that shows you once again what kind of player he is. He is a team leader, and a team captain for a reason. He still wants to be around his guys, and still wants to do everything he can to lead them."

    It's assumed that London will declare for the 2022 draft, and start preparing for the next phase of his football career. If that happens, London will end this three-year tenure as a Trojan with 160 receptions, 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns. 

    [READ: Twitter Reacts To Drake London's Season Ending Injury]

    -----

