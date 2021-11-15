Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Drake London Named Semifinalist For Prestigious Award

    Despite suffering a season ending injury against Arizona, USC wide receiver Drake London was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
    USC wide receiver Drake London was named a semifinalist for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, which is recognizes college football's most outstanding FBS receiver. 

    The award committee announced their ten semifinalists in a press release on Monday.

    The other nine semifinalists include, Jordan Addison (Pitt), David Bell (Purdue), Jahan Dotson (Penn State), Josh Downs (North Carolina), Chris Olave (Ohio State), A.T. Perry (Wake Forest), Jerreth Sterns (Western Kentucky), Deven Thompkins (Utah State) and Jameson Williams (Alabama).

    London has been an absolute star for the Trojans' offense this season. Although his 2021 campaign was cut short due to an ankle fracture against Arizona, he finished the year with 1,084 receiving yards on 88 receptions with seven touchdowns.  

    According to the press release, "The name Biletnikoff is synonymous with the term receiver. Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the pro and college football halls of fame, was a consensus All-America receiver at Florida State University, and an All-Pro receiver for the Oakland Raiders. He caught 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in his 14-year Raiders career from 1965 through 1978. Fred was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI."

