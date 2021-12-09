USC WR Drake London Announces Departure From Football Program

USC wide receiver Drake London has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The junior [Moorpark, Calif.] wideout announced the news on Twitter.

"It's been a true blessing to compete as a Trojan over the past three seasons," London said in a social media post.

"You welcomed me with open arms and I will forever be grateful for the love you've shown me. I will never forget our time together and all the people I've forged lifelong bonds with. To my coaches and teammates, thank you for pushing me each and every day. I would not be in the position I am today without you all.

To my family - thank you for being there every step of the way. Your support has fueled me and I'm thankful I have the best support system in the world.

I cannot wait to get started on the next chapter in my life. I'm extremely excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

I will forever be a Trojan and cannot wait to represent the best brotherhood in the NFL."

London finished the 2021 season with 1,084 receiving yards, 88 receptions, and seven touchdowns. He suffered an ankle fracture against Arizona, which prematurely ended his season. However, despite only playing in eight games, London finished the year leading USC's receiving room in receptions and yards.

London ends his career as a USC Trojan with 160 receptions, 2,153 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

