USC Football: ESPN Ranks Trojans Recruiting Class Among Top 25 Teams
Despite losing two five-star recruits this summer, USC football still holds one of the top-25 recruiting classes for the class of 2025, ranking in at No. 24, per ESPN's Craig Haubert.
The Trojans' class of 2025 is highlighted by five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, who is ESPN's second-highest rated player in the class. The 6-foot-1 passer threw for 3,094 yards, 48 touchdowns, and just two interceptions during the 2023 season, and will be one of the next quarterbacks for head coach Lincoln Riley to mentor.
After Lewis, USC boasts four four-star recruits in linebacker Matai Tagoa'i, cornerback Trestin Castro, defensive lineman Hayden Lowe, and wide receiver Tanook Hines.
USC's recruiting class would likely rank higher if they had not lost defensive linemen Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson in the span of 24 hours as the two Georgia prospects decided to de-committ from the program in June. Five-star Terry is ESPN's No. 7 ranked player in the class of 2025, and Gibson is No. 30 overall. These two defensive stars would have been huge additions for USC's defense, which has struggled over the last three seasons.
Instead, USC will have to recruit other key players to help out defensively. The Trojans currently have 14 commits for the class of 2025, which features eight offensive players and just five defensive players at the moment.
Six Big Ten rivals currently have 2025 recruiting classes ranked higher than the Trojans, which will make the Trojans' recruiting efforts over the next six months crucial for their future in the new conference.
