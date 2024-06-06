USC Football: ESPN Seemingly Disses Trojans in Latest Power Rankings
The USC Trojans are set to take the college football world by storm as they prepare for a pivotal 2024 season. A ton of things will be new for the Trojans, including playing in a new conference, the Big 10 Conference.
USC will face a formidable challenge as they strive to prove their mettle among the elite Big 10 teams. However, according to ESPN's post-Spring Football Power Index, the Trojans are not yet considered at the top. ESPN's FPI ranks USC at No. 18 and fifth among Big 10 programs, setting the stage for a thrilling season. The five Big 10 teams ahead of USC are Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and Michigan.
The FPI, especially in June, means nothing. Nonetheless, the Football Power Index is designed to accurately predict the outcomes of football games and seasons. Whether it's fair to have USC at 18 is up for debate.
The Trojans are coming off a disappointing 2023 campaign; however, USC's future looks promising, and they're hoping to reclaim their glory starting this fall.