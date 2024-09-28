Every Time College GameDay Mentioned USC Trojans in Week 5
The USC Trojans were not a hot topic on ESPN’s College Gameday. The crew didn’t mention the Trojans or pick their game against Wisconsin. The Trojans and Badgers are 2-1 coming off losses last week.
Can USC Bounce Back?
The USC Trojans had a perfect 2-0 start to their season as they knocked off No. 13 LSU in week one and followed that up with a shutout win the following week over Utah State.
Coming off a bye week, the Trojans suffered a heartbreaking defeat on the road to the Michigan Wolverines. Following the 27-24 loss to the Wolverines, USC dropped from No. 11 to No. 13 in the country. In this loss, USC struggled to control the line of scrimmage. Can they get back on track when they host Wisconsin?
College Gameday Crew Doesn’t Pick USC vs. Wisconsin
College GameDay was live from Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama showdown. The GameDay crew of Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and guest picker, Nick Saban’s wife Ms. Terry, picked a bunch of games on the Saturday slate.
However, the USC vs. Wisconsin game was not one of them. USC was not talked about at all during the full 3 hour show.
Nick Saban Discusses NIL
Former Alabama legend, coach Nick Saban, touched on the subject of NIL and players getting paid. Saban believes that players should be able to receive benefits, but he also states there need to be improvements made in how college football is run.
“Players deserve to get paid.” Saban said, “But we need a system in place. . . . There needs to be a federal legislation. Right now it’s state for state on how to run your program.”
There is no governing body in college football. Saban thinks that needs to change.
Saban also talked about how while it is important for players to get paid, education should also be a priority.
“We do not have not have a system that emphasizes education”, Saban says, “20% less players graduate now and they will transfer 3 or 4 times. . . . There will be consequences down the road.”
Saban also discussed how money can change the college experience for the worse.
“We want the college experience to be players picking where they actually want to be and not just who will pay them the most money," said Saban.
