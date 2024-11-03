Everything Washington Huskies Coach Jedd Fisch Said About Upset Win Over USC Trojans
The USC Trojans drop to a 4-5 record following a loss against the Washington Huskies. In the third quarter, USC was able to take the lead, but the Huskies won, 26-21. Following the game, Washington coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media about his team's victory.
Washington was the home team, and it was their homecoming game. The crowd noise was one of the factors that led to the Washington win, and Fisch praised the team's fans for making a difference.
“Appreciate our fans. Want to start with that. I just love our student section. I love our fans. They were loud, they were excited,” Fisch said. “They made it really hard. I think they might have had four or five false starts, and a couple delay of game, almost that they had to use a timeout and one delay of game. So, I give the credit to our fans for that.”
Fisch went on to speak about USC being a tough opponent. In the third quarter, USC came out firing, scoring two touchdowns and getting key defensive stops. Washington did not let that stop them, and the Huskies turned things back around in the fourth quarter. Fisch finds the win a big one for the Huskies, who move to a 5-4 record.
“To be able to get the win today against a good USC team that came here,” Fisch said. “I’m sure they were expecting to get a win, and for us to be able to challenge and then get the victory even after a rough third quarter, really proud of our guys to be resilient from taking the lead to giving up the lead to getting the lead back and then at the end winning the game.”
When speaking more in-depth about the third quarter, Fisch highlighted the long drives the USC offense had that were almost costly to Washington.
“We had that first drive that we had to punt from about the 40 or so,” Fisch said. “They had a really good 75-yard drive. They hit on runs. They started to hit on the run game, where I think they got patient with run game. They were willing to call runs on third down.”
USC scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter, giving the Trojans the lead. At that moment, it looked like the momentum shifted for the Trojans, as the Huskies could not do anything to stop them.
“They had a 96-yard drive, or 94-yard drive after we pinned them back. That was obviously a tough one. They converted on some third downs. But I think overall we settled down after they started getting the runners going,” Fisch said. “I mean we knew they were going to score some points and we knew they were going to move the ball. They’re a very very gifted and athletic team. But in the end our guys once again showed up in the goal line and made a stand when we needed it.”
Fisch was asked if he noticed the weather affected the game. When it was raining, USC struggled on both sides of the ball. In the third quarter, the rain lightened up and they were back in the game.
“I didn’t notice that until you just said that,” Fisch said. “Yeah, I guess the third quarter they, there was no bad weather and they did handle it well. I don’t know. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it. I just know that we didn’t get some stops on third down and I know that they ran the ball pretty well.”
The USC Trojans are 4-5 heading into a bye week. The Washington Huskies are 5-4, just one win away from bowl eligibility.
