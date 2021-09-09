Ex-USC LB Palaie Gaoteote Out for 2021 CFB Season

According to reports, former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote has been denied his transfer waiver by the NCAA for this season. This means Gaoteote, who transferred from USC to Ohio State after the 2020 season will not be eligible to play this year. If Gaoteote’s waiver had been accepted by the NCAA, he would have been able to play right away for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed the news according to Joey Kaufman of USA Today.

Gaoteote spent three seasons with the USC Trojans and accumulated 105 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Last season, Gaoteote started in USC’s first two games at inside linebacker, but suffered a concussion at Arizona and missed the rest of the season. He was hoping for a fresh start with the Buckeyes this year.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Day said of Gaoteote at Big Ten Media Days. “He’s paying his own way. He’s applied for a waiver with the NCAA. He’s taking some classes this summer and done everything we’ve asked him to do. He was in a very, very tough spot through COVID," said Day. “Really hoping that it works out for him because, again, he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do."

----

More USC News...

[READ: Betting Odds: USC vs. Stanford]

[READ: Stanford Makes Drastic Change to Offense Ahead of USC Game]

[READ: Steelers Sign Tyler Vaughns to Practice Squad]

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter