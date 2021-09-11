EX-USC Star Gives Nod to Oregon after Upset Win Over Ohio State

The Oregon Ducks handed the Ohio State Buckeyes their first loss of the 2021 season in a major 35-28 upset win on Saturday.

While Ohio State's defense looked short-handed, the Ducks offense came to play. Oregon QB Anthony Brown threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, while running back C.J. Verdell finished with 161 rushing yards and 34 yards receiving with three touchdowns total.

Despite Mario Cristobal being down two starters on defense, including defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Ducks still managed to leave Columbus with a W. Oregon's victory over the Buckeyes is the second Pac-12 upset to occur this season. The UCLA Bruins defeated the LSU Tigers, 38-27 last Saturday, despite being underdogs prior to kickoff.

Finding victory over highly ranked teams like LSU and Ohio State has generated plenty of buzz for the Pac-12 conference. Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown even admitted that both teams victories have garnered 'respect' for the Pac-12.

The Ducks entered Saturday's contest as a 15.5-point underdog against No. 3 ranked Ohio State. However, this week's victory will surely skyrocket Oregon up the AP Top 25 heading into week three.

