September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Amon-Ra St. Brown Gives Nod to Oregon after Upset Win Over Ohio State

The Oregon Ducks defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday 35-28.
Author:

The Oregon Ducks handed the Ohio State Buckeyes their first loss of the 2021 season in a major 35-28 upset win on Saturday.

While Ohio State's defense looked short-handed, the Ducks offense came to play. Oregon QB Anthony Brown threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, while running back C.J. Verdell finished with 161 rushing yards and 34 yards receiving with three touchdowns total.

Despite Mario Cristobal being down two starters on defense, including defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Ducks still managed to leave Columbus with a W. Oregon's victory over the Buckeyes is the second Pac-12 upset to occur this season. The UCLA Bruins defeated the LSU Tigers, 38-27 last Saturday, despite being underdogs prior to kickoff. 

Finding victory over highly ranked teams like LSU and Ohio State has generated plenty of buzz for the Pac-12 conference. Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown even admitted that both teams victories have garnered 'respect' for the Pac-12.

The Ducks entered Saturday's contest as a 15.5-point underdog against No. 3 ranked Ohio State. However, this week's victory will surely skyrocket Oregon up the AP Top 25 heading into week three. 

-----

Recommended Articles

USC vs. Stanford News

- How To Watch: USC vs. Stanford

- USC vs. Stanford: Three Offensive Players to Know

- USC vs. Stanford: Three Defensive Players to Know

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

USATSI_16730790
Football

EX-USC Star Gives Nod to Oregon after Upset Win Over Ohio State

USATSI_10451513
Football

Game Day Hub: USC vs. Stanford

USATSI_16690192
Football

USC vs. Stanford: Three Defensive Players To Watch

USATSI_10451547
Football

How To Watch: USC vs. Stanford

USATSI_10451539
Football

USC vs. Stanford: Three Offensive Players To Know

Screen Shot 2021-09-10 at 11.11.48 AM
Football

USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. Expected to Contribute Significantly Against Stanford

USATSI_16461897
Football

Bucs' Ronald Jones II Ruled "Game-Time" Decision, Cowboys Beware

USATSI_11930817
Football

Ex-USC LB Palaie Gaoteote Out for 2021 CFB Season