Expert Details Biggest Sleepers in 2021 NFL Draft

USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was voted one of five 'top-five sleepers' in this years 2021 NFL Draft by draft analyst RJ Young.

Young details his list of five players in this years draft class that may unexpectedly have tremendous success in the NFL.

The list includes USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, LSU wide receiver Racey McMath, Syracuse safety Andre Cisco, Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, and Texas edge Joseph Ossai.

The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tonight April 29, and Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown is projected to make some noise in rounds two or three. The California native spent three seasons with the USC Trojans and tallied 178 receptions, 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns in 30 games.

In his final season with Troy he led the Pac-12 with 41 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Earlier this week, St. Brown announced his partnership with mega sports brand Adidas. His new sponsor will now be invested in his draft journey.

St. Brown looks to join his brother Equanimeous St. Brown who plays for the Green Bay Packers. Back in March, Amon-Ra revealed on the NFL Networks that he would love to play with his brother if the opportunity presented itself.

"I would love to play with my brother [in Green Bay]. Obviously me being three years younger than him I never got a chance to play with him. He was always three years older than me, so when I was a freshman he was senior. So finally being at that age when you are in your 20's, I'm old enough to play with him, [and] the speed is the same now. To be able to play with my brother would be awesome." [St.Brown]

