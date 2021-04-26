Expert Details Why USC Draft Prospect Could Answer 'Big Need' for Colts

Sports Illustrated released a NFL Mock Draft 'for the people' and USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker expectedly made the first round list.

Gary Gramling's mock draft features 32 teams, 38 picks, six quarterbacks and six draft-day trades. In each selection, Grambling provides his reasoning behind each pick.

For USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker, Gramling believes that the versatile offensive player could join former Trojan Michael Pittman Jr. in Indianapolis.

This would put Vera-Tucker at pick No. 21 overall to the Colts. Gramling writes,

"Because they spent draft capital in the Carson Wentz trade, the Colts likely won’t be able to make a move up in Round 1. Thus, Chris Ballard will spend most of Thursday praying to Pan, the goat god, that Vera-Tucker falls to 21. Don’t listen to those fat cats in Washington who are telling you Vera-Tucker has to move to guard; he’s a left tackle, and a good one. And he’d immediately answer a big need at left tackle in Indy."

Last year the Philadelphia Eagles had the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They selected TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who signed for a four year $13,270,676 contract including a $7,211,400 signing bonus, $13,270,676 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $3,317,669. [per Spotrac]

Needless to say even if Alijah Vera-Tucker drops lower than No.20 on the draft board, he still has the potential to make some good coin.

