Expert Reveals Why Jordan Addison Would Thrive At USC

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

USC has been rumored as a potential landing spot for the Bilentikoff winner, among other Power 5 programs like Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and Nebraska. CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah makes the case for why Addison would fit the Trojans' offense.

Jordan Addison

"If Addison likes numbers, Lincoln Riley's offense is the place to be. From 2015 to 2019, his Sooners produced a 1,000-yard receiver every year. CeeDee Lamb was a consensus All-American, while Dede Westbrook won the Bilentikoff Award in 2016.

Now, Addison has a shot to be the co-face of a new era -- along with quarterback Caleb Williams -- at USC. While Pickett was an outstanding player for Pitt, Williams' upside is being the best quarterback in the nation.

As opposed to the relative anonymity of Pitt, all eyes will be on Addison at USC. The spring game was broadcast on ESPN with a live crew. He can appear on any sports show in Los Angeles and build his brand. The hype for Addison's debut would be off the charts."

Addison spent two seasons at Pitt. In 2021, he recorded 100 receptions and 17 touchdowns.

