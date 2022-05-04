Skip to main content

Expert Reveals Why Jordan Addison Would Thrive At USC

Addison entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. 

USC has been rumored as a potential landing spot for the Bilentikoff winner, among other Power 5 programs like Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and Nebraska. CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah makes the case for why Addison would fit the Trojans' offense.

Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison

"If Addison likes numbers, Lincoln Riley's offense is the place to be. From 2015 to 2019, his Sooners produced a 1,000-yard receiver every year. CeeDee Lamb was a consensus All-American, while Dede Westbrook won the Bilentikoff Award in 2016. 

Now, Addison has a shot to be the co-face of a new era -- along with quarterback Caleb Williams -- at USC. While Pickett was an outstanding player for Pitt, Williams' upside is being the best quarterback in the nation.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

As opposed to the relative anonymity of Pitt, all eyes will be on Addison at USC. The spring game was broadcast on ESPN with a live crew. He can appear on any sports show in Los Angeles and build his brand. The hype for Addison's debut would be off the charts."

Addison spent two seasons at Pitt. In 2021, he recorded 100 receptions and 17 touchdowns.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_9090756
Football

Colin Cowherd Chimes In On Jordan Addison Saga

By Claudette Montana PattisonMay 3, 2022
GettyImages-1240312901
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Insider Projects Major Payday For Ex-USC WR Drake London

By Claudette Montana PattisonMay 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 11.03.06 AM
Football

USC Football UDFA Tracker

By Claudette Montana PattisonMay 2, 2022
GettyImages-1238931684
Football

Drake Jackson Selected In Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Austin GradApr 29, 2022
GettyImages-1394317189
Football

EX-USC WR Drake London’s NFL Jersey Number Revealed

By Austin GradApr 29, 2022
GettyImages-1240312901
Football

USC Twitter Reacts To Falcons Drafting Drake London

By Austin GradApr 28, 2022
GettyImages-1394298957
Football

Atlanta Falcons Select Drake London No. 8 Overall in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Austin GradApr 28, 2022
USATSI_17809118
Football

NFL Draft: Three Best Landing Spots For USC's Drake London

By Austin GradApr 28, 2022