FINAL: USC Trojans Lose Heartbreaker to Michigan Wolverines In Final Minute
The No. 11 USC Trojans lost to No. 18 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Sept. 21, 27-24. USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team took the lead late in the fourth quarter, but they could not stop Michigan's rushing attack with the game on the line. Despite the loss, the USC team showed an impressive ability to adjust during the game and at halftime.
While the Trojans started this season with positive momentum, the same cannot be said for Michigan. The Wolverines have a loss to No. 1 Texas, and Michigan coach Sherrone Moore announced a quarterback change before the matchup with USC. Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji will make his first start of the year, while Trojans quarterback Miller Moss looks to keep the USC offense rolling.
This article was updated live throughout the game. Check below for the latest developments.
Fourth Quarter
0:08 - The USC offense was unable to get into field goal range and came up a yard short on a fourth down conversion attempt. That should end the game, giving Michigan the win 27-24.
0:37 - The Trojans could not stop Michigan on fourth and goal. Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings found the end zone to give them the lead, 27-20.
0:51 - USC Timeout. Michigan has the ball on the three yard line, second and goal.
2:00 - At the two-minute timeout, a two missed tackles by the USC defense led to a 63-yard rush from Michigan running back Kalel Mullings. The Wolverines have the ball at the 17 yard line.
4:02 - The Trojans failed to move the ball, punting it back to Michigan's offense with a four point lead. Both USC and Michigan have two timeouts remaining.
5:11 - The Trojans offense takes over on their own 38 yard line with over five minutes to go and a four point lead.
6:27 - USC safety Akili Arnold was helped off the field by athletic trainers after an injury.
7:01 - TOUCHDOWN Trojans! USC takes the lead after Moss found wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane in the end zone for a 24 yard score. The Trojans lead 24-20.
8:19 - Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry punched the ball out of Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards' arms and recovered the fumble. The USC offense will take over in the red zone after the turnover.
8:35 - Neither team can find an offensive rhythm. After a Trojans' first down, the Michigan defense was able to pressure Moss and fourth another point. The score remains 20-17.
11:21 - Another stop for the Trojans defense as they force a Michigan punt. Moss and the offense take over with 80 yards between them and the end zone.
12:36 - After a three and out on offense, the Trojans punted the ball back to Michigan.
14:52 - USC will start on offense at the 10 yard line after a fair catch from wide receiver Zachariah Branch.
Third Quarter
0:00 - The Trojans defense ended the third quarter with a third down stop of Michigan's offense, holding Orji to zero yards on the rush.
1:54 - TOUCHDOWN Trojans! Running back Woody Marks stripped the ball from Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant after Grant forced a fumble from Moss. After the Trojans regained possession, Moss found wide receiver Jay Fair for a 16 yard touchdown. USC is down 20-17.
5:33 - USC quarterback Miller Moss was intercepted by Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, and Johnson returned the interception for a touchdown. The Wolverines missed the extra point, so they lead 20-10.
7:31 - The USC defense gets off the field after a sack on third down by linebacker Eric Gentry.
9:10 - Touchdown Trojans! Moss finds wide receiver Duce Robinson for a nine yard touchdown. The Trojans cut the deficit to four, down 14-10.
13:07 - Trojans tight end Lake McRee went down with an apparent knee injury after a reception on first down. The USC offense has moved the ball to Michigan's 48 yard line.
15:00 - The USC offense starts the second half the ball on their own 25 yard line.
Second Quarter
0:06 - Moss was sacked again by the Michigan defensive line to end the first half. During the drive, Riley called a double pass thrown by wide receiver Kyron Hudson, but the ball was tipped and resulted in an incompletion.
1:40 - The Trojans defense stopped Michigan and spent two timeouts to stop the clock. After a Wolverines punt, the USC offense will start the two-minute drill from their own 10 yard line.
2:00 - Two minute timeout. Michigan has the ball and is driving down the field. After the break, the Wolverines will have a second down and six yards on their 45 yard line.
4:19 - The Trojans settled for a field goal, putting their first points on the board. Michigan now leads 14-3.
5:17 - The USC offense's drive started with a beautiful throw from Moss to wide receiver Zachariah Branch for a 24 yard gain. On third down and 11, Moss found Branch again for 42 yards, moving the ball down to the Michigan 10 yard line.
7:14 - Michigan running back Donovan Edwards rushed for a 41-yard touchdown, putting the Wolverines up 14-0 over the Trojans.
10:39 - As the Michigan offense started their drive, the CBS broadcast reported that wide receiver Makai Lemon was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.
10:54 - Moss threw to wide receiver Duce Robinson for a first down. On the next series of downs, Moss's third down pass was nearly intercepted by the Michigan defense. Michigan will take over on their on 19 yard line after a USC punt.
12:07 - The USC offense will start on their own 13 yard line after a Michigan punt. Moss and company have yet to gain a first down through one quarter of play.
14:20 - The Michigan offense enters USC territory after a few successful rushes by Orji.
First Quarter
0:00 - USC is down 7-0 to Michigan at the end of the first quarter
1:00 - The USC offense was stuffed on second and third down after only needing a yard. Trojans running back Woody Marks was denied twice by the Michigan defense. On the broadcast, it was reported that wide receiver Makai Lemon was going to the locker room. Michigan's offense will take over with a minute remaining in the quarter.
3:10 - Michigan running back Kalel Mullings broke off a 53-yard touchdown rush to put the Wolverines up 7-0 over the Trojans.
5:02 - On the ensuing USC drive, Moss was sacked by Michigan defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart. The Trojans offense could not convert a third down and 14 yards, so they punted for the second time. USC punter Eddie Czaplicki punted the ball 59 yards into Michigan territory, and the USC defense looks to make another stop. During the return, sophomore wide receiver Makai Lemon sustained an injury and was helped off the field by athletic trainers.
6:37 - In true Big Ten fashion, the Trojans and Wolverines are trading punts. The Michigan offense failed to get a first down and punted. Moss and the offense will take over at the 20 yard line after a touchback.
8:31 - The USC offense will punt from their own end zone only three plays. Quarterback Miller Moss appears to be struggling with the crowd noise and in-helmet communication, and the offense committed a false start penalty. The Wolverines will take over on their 42 yard line.
10:18 - The Trojans kicked off and will receive the ball to start the second half. After the Michigan offense successively converted a fourth downand inches, the USC defense forced a punt. USC quarterback Miller Moss and the Trojans offense will take the field with 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Pregame
Before the game, the Trojans announced five team captains: quarterback Miller Moss, wide receiver Kyron Hudson, center Jonah Monheim, linebacker Easton Macarenas-Arnold, and safety Akili Arnold.
