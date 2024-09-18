All Trojans

Will Five-Star Receiver Jerome Myles Commit To USC Trojans Over Texas A&M, Utah?

The USC Trojans football team is predicted to land a commitment from one of the top wide receiver recruits in the country. 2025 recruiting target, five-star Jerome Myles is deciding between USC, Texas A&M, and Utah.

Gabriel Duarte

Five-star receiver recruit Jerome Myles commit USC Trojans over Texas A&M, Utah?
Five-star receiver recruit Jerome Myles commit USC Trojans over Texas A&M, Utah? / Jerome Myles Instagram
In this story:

Five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles (Corner Canyon High School, Utah) is set to make his commitment today. The elite talent form the class of 2025 has is choosing between the Texas A&M Aggies, Utah Utes, and USC Trojans.

Myles is projected by many recruiting sites to take his talents to Southern California and join the Trojans. On3's Recruiting Predication Machine has USC at an 83 percent chance to land Myles.

247Sports had two crystal ball predictions in favor of USC from Greg Biggins and Blair Angulo.

Myles had a long list of suitors prior to setting his top three. He had 28 scholarship offers ranging from Georgia to Michigan to Ohio State, but ultimately landed on his final three.

Myles offers next-level speed as a deep threat and has a nice knack to reel in tough throws. Biggins said Myles' pro comparison is to that of Rome Odunze, the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft

"Myles is one of the top receivers in the country and has a ton of upside. He has a rare combination of size, speed and body control and reminds us a bit of former Washington All-American wide out and recent No. 9 pick of the Chicago Bears, Rome Odunze. He has an athletic 6-2, 210 pound frame and is a true deep threat who can get behind any defense."

Just before USC's Sept. 7 matchup vs. Utah State, Myles took a visit to Southern California and was smitten.

He set his top three schools list, just days after the USC visit when the Trojans put on a clinic vs. the Aggies, shutting them out 48-0.

Myles has helped lead Corner Canyon to a 4-1 record on the season, including an upset over No. 3 IMG Academy, 35-34.

He has become one of the biggest risers this season on the recruitment scene thanks to his play on the field. On3's most recent 2025 recruiting rankings update had Myles jump over 100 spots. His astronomical jump pushed him into a high four-star ranking on the site.

Biggins said that Myles could become one of the best receivers we have seen in a while if he meets his potential.

"He’s a physical blocker as well and will knock a defender on his backside and it’s really tough to find a discernible weakness in his game. When you combine his physical gifts in terms of frame and high level athleticism, there aren’t many pass catchers with more long term potential than Myles."

On3's NIL valuation of Myles sits at $262K and figures to jump much higher if he lands at USC.

Myles' quarterback at Corner Canyon is 2026 USC quarterback target, Helaman Casuga. Casuga plans on announcing his commitment next month, but it would be a big boost for the Men of Troy if they were able to land his top target in Myles.

MORE: Rookie Quarterback Caleb Williams Receives Advice From Houston Texans C.J. Stroud

MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About Michigan Wolverines Dual-Threat Quarterback Alex Orji

MORE: Quarterback Caleb Williams Injury Update After Sacked Seven Times By Houston Texans


MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC Predicted to Land Oklahoma Decommit Floyd Boucard

MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. Wisconsin Badgers Slots

MORE: Can USC Trojans Stay Undefeated? Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Tough Schedule Looms

Published |Modified
Gabriel Duarte

GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football