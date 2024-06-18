USC Football: Trojans to Host Multiple Top Defensive Linemen
The USC Trojans will host a plethora of top recruits and commits this weekend for official visits. All the recruits will be defensive and offensive linemen, including two USC commits and defensive linemen Justus Terry and Gus Cardova.
On3's Scott Schrader shared the news via Twitter/X.
Terry is among the top when it comes to their commits; however, USC will also try to land the No. 4 player in the 2025 class and five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin.
USC will also host an Auburn commit, offensive tackle Carde Smith. Smith is ranked No. 228 nationally and is a four-star recruit.
The others who will attend the official visit are four-star recruit and No. 41 player nationally Jared Smith, defensive lineman Malachi Goodman, and edge rusher Marco Jones. It's clear that the Trojans are doing all they can to beef up on both sides of the ball as they enter the more physical Big 10 conference.
USC has been far from physical lately, and they are looking to turn that around and show they belong with the elites in college football. It won't happen all at once, but if they can land some serious talent these next few offseasons, USC will be back on top in no time.
Getting to the quarterback and protecting the quarterback appears to be the name of the game.
