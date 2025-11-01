Colin Cowherd Reveals Bold Prediction For USC, Nebraska Game
The No. 23 USC Trojans show out in another Big Ten road contest, facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a College Football Playoff shake up game.
The Trojans enter Lincoln as a 4.5 point favorite, per ESPN BET, and will play with a lot to prove following their week 8 loss at No. 12 Notre Dame. The Cornhuskers are prepared for the matchup, and pulled out all the stops, including a blackout theme with jerseys, and a contract extension for Matt Rhule. While this game has a lot at stake for both the Trojans and the Cornhuskers, FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd feels good about USC going into week 10 as the favorite.
Colin Cowherd Predicts A Trojan Win
The podcast host of "The Herd" took to social media this afternoon to share his thoughts on that matchup between the Trojans and the Cornhuskers. Cowherd ultimately see's more from the Trojans, and believes they come out on top at the end of it.
Cowherd's analysis came from the difference in talent, especially on offense, paired with the recent performance of the Nebraska red zone defense, where the Trojans thrive.
"More talented roster and a very sharp offensive coach w an extra week to prepare," Cowherd posted on X.
The Trojans have been facing some injuries on the offensive line all season, causing a shakeup in the lineup, but have still kept the same level of intensity with backup center J'Onre Reed taking over for Killian O'Connor and Tobias Raymond shuffled around as well.
Tight end Walker Lyons spoke to the media after practice and shared the feel with the new offensive line in a game setting, with Lyons praising offensive line coach Zach Hanson for the recent performance.
MORE: This USC X-Factor Could Change Everything Against Nebraska
MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For USC Trojans at Nebraska
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Next Potential Travis Hunter In Elite Five-Star Prospect
"I think they've done a phenomenal job of just adjusting to whatever is thrown at them," Lyons said to reporters after Wednesday's practice. "Honestly, it's not even something I've really noticed. I think that's credit to coach Hanson and the whole room. They just responded in such a good way."
If the Trojans can lock down the line of scrimmage and allow quarterback Jayden Maiava to get a solid pass and run offense going, USC could come out early with their attack and wear out the Nebraska defense.
USC vs. Nebraska: Full Circle for Jayden Maiava
The Trojans and Cornhuskers meet for the second time since USC's arrival to the Big Ten, with a big 28-20 win over Nebraska in Los Angeles last year. What made the win so important for the Trojans was the player at the helm; Maiava.
Maiava had earned his first career start last season against the Cornhuskers, when current Louisville quarterback Miller Moss was benched after a 4-5 start to the season. Against Nebraska last year, Maiava threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns.
If Maiava can lead the USC offense to the success they have had all season, they could look at their fourth conference win, a road win and a 6-2 record.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.