Will Ferrell, Brady Quinn Take Shots at Each Other Before USC-Notre Dame Rivalry Game
The No. 20 USC Trojans will play the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the 96th time in program history in their next game. Notre Dame has dominated the rivalry recently, winning six of the last seven meetings. USC is 5-1 so far this season while Notre Dame is 4-2.
There is more than just the rivalry on the field being renewed. USC alumni and famous actor Will Ferrell and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn had some words for each other.
Will Ferrell, Brady Quinn Take Shots At Each Other
Brady Quinn went on The Dan Patrick Show to preview the USC-Notre Dame game. Quinn was a quarterback at Notre Dame from 2003 through 2006 and now is a college football analyst at FOX. Patrick showed Quinn a video while he was on the show of Will Ferrell, who gave a direct message to Quinn.
“Brady Quinn, are you there?…We find ourselves on the eve of the greatest intersectional rivalry in all of college football, USC-Notre Dame,” Ferrell said. “And all I have to say to you my friend is one thing, you wear your pants to damn high…Get your pants lower on you waistline. They’re too damn high.”
Quinn gave his response and also defended himself for the high pants, saying that he’s always had long legs.
“If playing against Southern Cal in aguably the greatest era ever with players like Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and Lofa Tatupu, all the great players that went through there during that time wasn’t enough, you had to endure the heckling of Will Ferrell,” Quinn said.
“I’ve always had long legs and my brother in law A.J. Hawk makes fun of me all the time about it,” Quinn said.
Quinn also talked about how the rivalry could potentially be coming to an end and that USC is to blame for it.
“Will didn’t want to talk about the fact that this could be the last time these last two teams ever play,” Quinn said. “That really started from the Southern Cal side of things and he also didn’t mention anything about the game. Which it leads me to believe he’s concerned about his Trojans.”
USC, Notre Dame Renewing Rivalry
Notre Dame leads the all-time series with a record of 50-37-5. The Fighting Irish are also winners of six of the last seven meetings including the past two. In Los Angeles last season, Notre Dame beat USC by a final score of 49-35.
Winning in South Bend has not been easy for the Trojans as of late. It’s been 14 years since USC beat Notre Dame on the road, all the way back in 2011. The coach for the Trojans back then was Lane Kiffin. Will current USC coach Lincoln Riley finally be able to snap USC’s skid against Notre Dame?