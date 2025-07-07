USC Trojans Predicted to Land 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Peyton Houston Over Texas
The USC Trojans landed a massive commitment on the Fourth of July from DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Boobie Feaster.
Originally, a 2027 prospect, Feaster reclassified to the 2026 class earlier this year. USC knew landing the highly coveted receiver from the Lone Star State would lead to building momentum for one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 cycle.
Feaster has a close relationship with Evangel Christian Academy (La.) four-star quarterback Peyton Houston, the No. 8 rated player at his position, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. As a result, the Trojans have been predicted to land Houston by Rivals.
Houston got his first look at USC when he visited the school as an eighth grader and has held the Trojans in high regard since then. He was on campus for a couple of days in April, where he got a more in-depth look at the program and spent an extended period of time with quarterbacks coach Luke Huard.
Houston picked up an offer from the Trojans on May 13. He remains the only quarterback in the 2027 cycle to receive an offer from Southern Cal. USC coach Lincoln Riley is very particular in which quarterbacks he extends scholarships to. So, Houston being the only one speaks volumes to how the Trojans staff views him.
MORE: Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Debut
MORE: USC Trojans Legend, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Ranked Among Best NFL Players
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Elbert Hill, Keenyi Pepe, Mark Bowman Headline Prized Recruiting Class
The four-star quarterback was back in Los Angeles in June for a private workout with the Trojans coaching staff.
“It means a lot, it’s a blessing for sure to have Lincoln Riley to think I’m one of the top guys for him,” Houston said at the Rivals Five-Star event in June. “Just the history he has with quarterbacks, Kyler Murray, Baker [Mayfield], just to name a few that I’ve watched. It means a lot and that relationship there is definitely strong too.”
The Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Clemson Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners are vying for his commitment.
The 5-foot-11, 202- pound Houston put up mind-boggling numbers in his sophomore season. He threw for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns, while completing 70-percent of his passes and added 690 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He had one game last season where he threw for 817 yards, the third-most in a single-game according to MaxPreps and eight touchdowns, and ran for 88 yards and two more touchdowns.
USC is setting themselves to have a highly competitive quarterback room moving forward. They were successfully able to flip 2025 Corona Centennial (Calif.) five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from Texas A&M in the weeks leading up to the early national signing period.
In February, they flipped 2026 Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon.
“We should always have a really good quarterback room here at USC, so you want that competition and you want guys that are not afraid of it," Riley said in March.
USC does not have a commitment in the 2027 cycle, but landing a pledge from Houston would be a great way to kickstart next year’s class.