Former Corona Centennial star Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season

Bryant Jr. was one of the best wide receivers in the country coming out of high school in 2020

Gary Bryant Jr., the top-rated signee in USC's 2020 recruiting class, will redshirt this season, head coach Lincoln Riley announced on Tuesday.

Bryant Jr. is a junior, and the redshirt designation leaves him with three years of eligibility remaining. He has been buried on the wide receiver depth chart behind Jordan Addison, Mario Williams and others. 

As a true freshman in 2020 (the Covid season) he caught seven passes for 51 yards. As a sophomore last season he was USC's third-leading receiver - behind Drake London and Tahj Washington - with 44 receptions for 579 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bryant Jr. was one of the best wide receivers in the country coming out of Corona Centennial in the CIF Southern Section in 2020. He racked up 147 receptions and 2,907 yards over his high school career and earned numerous honors, including All-Southern Section honors from SBLive Sports.

With Branden Rice, Raleek Brown and other younger players getting more reps than Bryant Jr. this season, he will more than likely end up in the transfer portal. Under new NCAA rules players cannot enter the transfer porter until the 45-day window opens in December.

