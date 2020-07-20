AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former Pac-12 Players Tweet The NFL On Premature Start For Camps.

ClaudetteMontana

Former USC QB Matt Barkley and other PAC 12 alumni are among a group of athletes calling out the NFL over Twitter. Rookies were expected to show up to camp as early as July 21st and veterans July 28th.

Today the NFL and NFLPA went back and forth on specifics for their safety protocols including access to COVID-19 tests and having preseason games. 

It was just announced that the NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement. Players will be tested everyday for the first two weeks of camp. After the two week period, if numbers fall below 5% for positive testing, then the NFL will scale back testing to every other day. If positive test rates are not below 5% the NFL will indeed continue with daily testing until they get less than 5%.

Below are some tweets from former PAC 12 players, Matt Barkley (USC), Jared Goff (Cal), and Zach Ertz (Stanford).

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
gotroy22
gotroy22

So the Red Chinese Flu doesn't affect the NFL, MLB and NBA but it targets high school kids?

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Top Pac-12 Schools Fighting For Recruiting Title

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Or Maybe Alabama Will Play BYU Instead Of USC

Report: If Crimson Tide Plays More Than SEC Games, Cougars Likely Opponent

Scott Wolf

by

Obiwankobe

Four-Star Cornerback Commits To USC

Trojans Now Have Five Four-Star Cornerbacks In 2021 Class

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Is USC's 2021 Recruiting Class Properly Balanced?

Trojans Have Commitments From Five Cornerbacks So Far

Scott Wolf

by

Parcel Man

Notre Dame Might Replace USC For Alabama Opener

Crimson Tide Seek Opponent After Trojans Dropped Game

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70

USC Pursues Arizona Graduate Transfer

Was Three-Year Starter For Wildcats

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Morning Buzz: USC Roster Might Be Changing

USC might lose a player for 2020

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Ex-USC President Max Nikias Received $7.7 Million Package After Resigning

USC Football Coach Clay Helton made $4.6 million in 2018

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

USC expected to workout with footballs Friday

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

Top Prospect Korey Foreman Said He Prefers College Over Delayed Prep Season

Corona Centennial Defensive End Would Skip Senior Season In Winter

Scott Wolf

by

Edwin Weathersby II