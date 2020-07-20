Former USC QB Matt Barkley and other PAC 12 alumni are among a group of athletes calling out the NFL over Twitter. Rookies were expected to show up to camp as early as July 21st and veterans July 28th.

Today the NFL and NFLPA went back and forth on specifics for their safety protocols including access to COVID-19 tests and having preseason games.

It was just announced that the NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement. Players will be tested everyday for the first two weeks of camp. After the two week period, if numbers fall below 5% for positive testing, then the NFL will scale back testing to every other day. If positive test rates are not below 5% the NFL will indeed continue with daily testing until they get less than 5%.

Below are some tweets from former PAC 12 players, Matt Barkley (USC), Jared Goff (Cal), and Zach Ertz (Stanford).