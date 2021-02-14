Former USC DE Connor Murphy Announces Transfer Destination

Murphy is the second USC Trojan to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.

Former USC defensive end Connor Murphy has officially selected his transfer destination. The fifth year Trojan entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back in December and announced his commitment to UNLV on Sunday morning.

Murphy took to twitter to make the announcement, posting a video and photo of himself in his new UNLV uniform.

Murphy spent five seasons with the USC Trojans, and hoped to see an increase in playing time this year under new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. However, the Arizona native failed to find a consistent role within USC's defense in 2020.

Murphy, the 6'7" 270-pound athlete played somewhat of a hybrid outside linebacker role for the Trojans. In USC's shortened six game schedule Murphy played 117 snaps, averaging 19.5 downs a game. In his five seasons with USC, Murphy appeared in 50 games, had 18 tackles, 1.5 TFL, one sack two forced fumbles and one blocked kick.

Back in 2016, his freshman year, Murphy won USC’s 2016 Defensive Service Team Player of the Year Award. Murphy arrived on campus back in 2016 eager to contribute to the Trojans defense. He chose USC over Arizona, Oregon, Stanford, Wisconsin Alabama, and Michigan.

-----

You may also like:

[USC Hoops Defeats Washington State]

[J.J. Watt Released by Houston, Are Watson and Darnold Next?]

[USC Hoops: Making The All-Star Case For DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com