Former USC Offensive Guard Chris Brown joins All Trojans reporter Claudette Montana Pattison for the first segment of Where Are They Now - where we catch up with former players to see well... what they are up to now.

Chris Brown a 6'5" 310 pound Offensive Guard from Los Angeles, CA came into USC as a desirable high school prospect. Playing offensive tackle at Loyola High School, Brown accumulated these credits: 2013 ESPN 300, Prep Star All-West, Cal-Hi Sports All-State second team, Max Preps All-State Division I first team, All-CIF Pac-5 Division, Los Angeles Times All-Area, Wave Newspapers All-West Region and All-Serra League Lineman of the Year during his senior year.

2014 - Brown redshirted during his freshman season.

2015 - Saw action in 14 games

2016 - Saw action in 13 games and even started against Alabama.

2017 - Brown earned a starting spot in all 14 games and was named part of the 2017 All-Pac-12 honorable mention and won USC’s Offensive Lineman of the Year Award.

2018 - Brown a redshirt senior appeared in 12 games during his last season with the Trojans.

After graduating from USC with a degree in real estate development, Brown declared free agency and was picked up by the San Diego Chargers last season. Brown was later released and took his talents to the XFL joining the D.C. Defenders.

So after the collapse of the XFL, what is Chris Brown doing now? You can find him back in the Los Angeles area working towards obtaining his real estate license, maintaining a fitness routine & eager to find his way back onto a NFL roster.