AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Where Are They Now? - Former USC OG Chris Brown

ClaudetteMontana

Former USC Offensive Guard Chris Brown joins All Trojans reporter Claudette Montana Pattison for the first segment of Where Are They Now - where we catch up with former players to see well... what they are up to now. 

Chris Brown a 6'5" 310 pound Offensive Guard from Los Angeles, CA came into USC as a desirable high school prospect. Playing offensive tackle at Loyola High School, Brown accumulated these credits: 2013 ESPN 300, Prep Star All-West, Cal-Hi Sports All-State second team, Max Preps All-State Division I first team, All-CIF Pac-5 Division, Los Angeles Times All-Area, Wave Newspapers All-West Region and All-Serra League Lineman of the Year during his senior year. 

2014 - Brown redshirted during his freshman season.

2015 - Saw action in 14 games 

2016 - Saw action in 13 games and even started against Alabama. 

2017 - Brown earned a starting spot in all 14 games and was named part of the 2017 All-Pac-12 honorable mention and won USC’s Offensive Lineman of the Year Award.

2018 - Brown a redshirt senior appeared in 12 games during his last season with the Trojans.

After graduating from USC with a degree in real estate development, Brown declared free agency and was picked up by the San Diego Chargers last season. Brown was later released and took his talents to the XFL joining the D.C. Defenders.

So after the collapse of the XFL, what is Chris Brown doing now? You can find him back in the Los Angeles area working towards obtaining his real estate license, maintaining a fitness routine & eager to find his way back onto a NFL roster.

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Top Pac-12 Schools Fighting For Recruiting Title

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Daniel Imatorbhebhe Leaves USC

Tight End Is Eligible To Play Sixth Year

Scott Wolf

by

JacksonSF

Or Maybe Alabama Will Play BYU Instead Of USC

Report: If Crimson Tide Plays More Than SEC Games, Cougars Likely Opponent

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Former Pac 12 players voice concern via Twitter on premature start for NFL camps

Former Pac 12 players voice concern via Twitter on premature start for NFL camps

ClaudetteMontana

by

Pasadenatrojan

Is USC's 2021 Recruiting Class Properly Balanced?

Trojans Have Commitments From Five Cornerbacks So Far

Scott Wolf

by

CJAMT

Four-Star Cornerback Commits To USC

Trojans Now Have Five Four-Star Cornerbacks In 2021 Class

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Morning Buzz: Most USC Players Attending Workouts

Will High School Players Who Graduate Early Play Without Full Training Camp?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC recruit says he will enroll in January

Safety announced he will skip senior season of high school

Scott Wolf

by

Pudly76

Notre Dame Might Replace USC For Alabama Opener

Crimson Tide Seek Opponent After Trojans Dropped Game

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70

USC Pursues Arizona Graduate Transfer

Was Three-Year Starter For Wildcats

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22