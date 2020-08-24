Former USC QB Matt Barkley Steps Up At NFL Practice

Former USC QB Matt Barkley had to step in for Buffalo Bills starting QB Josh Allen during yesterdays practice. According to News10ABC, on Sunday the Buffalo Bills had to delay their practice by an hour due to COVID-19 testing and although the reason was not disclosed to the press; Allen did not appear at practice.

In an interview with BuffaloBills.com, Barkley was asked about yesterdays practice and News10ABC provided transcripts on his response.

“It was kind of a reality that we knew would come eventually in some form or fashion given the circumstances of this year so just having the mindset I guess for me that I’ve always had as a backup I’ve always been ready and being ready to go is kind of what I always had to do so ah today I guess was just a trial run of what that could look like if that were to happen in season.”

Barkley went on to mention...

“It was a fire drill if you could say that and the one thing I think is different is guys can play through injury, and can tough it out sometimes but this they could feel totally fine and be forced to sit out for two weeks or five days or whatever it is given the testing which hurts a lot of guys probably deeper inside than a normal injury would just wanting to be able to play when they feel fine. So I know that will be tough and something we’ll have to deal with as a whole but in terms of the reps that we had today and having to deal with the situation I think we’re capable of responding the proper way,”.

It is very possible that we could be seeing NFL teams dip into their depth charts more than ever this NFL season if players start testing positive for COVID-19 and are forced to sit out for days or weeks.

Barkley was originally drafted back in 2013 and is going on his 8th season in the NFL.