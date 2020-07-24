Former USC QB Paul McDonald On Kedon Slovis

Paul McDonald, a legendary QB for the USC Trojans talks with SI All Trojans reporter Claudette Montana Pattison about USC starting quarterback Kedon Slovis. Although Slovis is only a sophomore it's never too early to start talking NFL potential.

McDonald knows a thing or two about athletic success. He led USC to win a national title in 1978 and led the Pac-10 with (1,667) passing yards and tied a USC record with 19 TD passes during that year.

McDonald was drafted in the fourth round of the 1980 NFL Draft. Playing 8 years in the NFL, McDonald has a good eye for NFL talent.

We saw Kedon Slovis appear last season after JT Daniels suffered a season ending knee injury against Fresno State. Slovis appeared in 12 games in 2019 and started in every game except for Fresno State and Washington.

In 2019, Slovis completed 282-of-392 passes at 71.9% for 3,502 yards with 30 TDs and 9 interceptions. He also had 45 carries for - 57 yards with a -1.3 average.

McDonald thinks that Slovis "definitely has NFL potential" and shares his thoughts on why JT Daniels transfer to Georgia was a good move.