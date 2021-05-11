Former USC Standout Antwaun Woods Signs One-Year-Deal With New Team

Woods' has found a new home just one week after the Dallas Cowboys released him...

Former USC defensive tackle Antwaun Woods is officially signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

This news follows Woods' visit with the franchise on Monday, May 10.

The Colts announced the news on Tuesday citing, "We have signed DT Antwaun Woods."

The 28-year-old is 6'1", 318-pounds and most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-20. Prior to his stint in Dallas, Woods played for the Tennessee Titans. He signed with the Titans after finishing the 2016 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent.

Woods was waived by the Cowboys last week after signing his $2.133 million restricted free agent tender. In his career with Dallas he accumulated 83 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 40 games.

The Cowboys made the decision to release Woods after selecting two defensive tackles in the 2021 NFL Draft in Quinton Bohanna and Osa Odighizuwa. Now Woods gets a fresh start in Indy and joins two other USC Trojans in Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Vaughns.

