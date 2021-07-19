Four Pac-12 Quarterbacks Named to Maxwell Award  Watch List

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has been named to the 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List.

According to a press release from the Maxwell Football Club:

"The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official. The Maxwell Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, and will feature fresh faces, as 2020 winner DeVonta Smith (Alabama) and finalists Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Mac Jones (Alabama) have all moved on to the NFL."

The full list consists of 80 players total.

2021 Maxwell Award Watch List

Slovis graces the list alongside Pac-12 competitors Dorian Thompson-Robinson [UCLA], Charlie Brewer [Utah], and Austin Jones [Stanford]. The Southern California gunslinger returns for a third season with the Trojans, and is poised for a big year ahead. To date Slovis has completed 459-of-656 passes for 5,423 yards with 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. While his 2020 campaign was decent, it wasn’t to the standard of his freshman season. The Arizona native threw for 1,921 yards in six games along with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

[READ: How Draft-able is Kedon Slovis?]

The Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2021, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2021. The winner of the 2021 Maxwell Award will be announced on December 9, 2021.

----

You may also like:

Oregon WR Commit Reveals Why USC's Recruiting Pitch: 'Wasn't Accurate'

Kedon Slovis Reveals COVID-19 Vaccination Status

----

Be sure to stay locked into All Trojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow All Trojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com