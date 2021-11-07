Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    WATCH: Fox Storms Field During Arizona State-USC Game
    Yes, you read that correctly.
    Things got interesting in Tempe, Arizona during the first quarter of the USC vs. Arizona State game. 

    What first was mistaken as a cat by broadcasters, turned out to be a four-legged Fox, who stormed the field on Saturday. The creature circled the field for a few minutes before finding an exit tunnel.

    If you don't believe us, you can watch it for yourself here:

