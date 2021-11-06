Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Game Day Hub: USC vs. Arizona State

    The USC Trojans take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, November 6, at 7:30 p.m. PT/MT.
    Author:

    The USC Trojans take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium for their ninth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win in Tempe, AZ. 

    Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Arizona State.

    USC vs. Arizona State:

    Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. PT/MT

    Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

    Location: Tempe, Arizona

    TV: ESPN

    Radio: 790 KABC

    Streaming: FuboTV

    Betting Odds:

    Spread: USC: +9 [-105] ASU: -9 [-110]

    Over/Under: > 60 [-105] < 60 [-110]

    Moneyline: USC: +275 ASU: -333

    USC vs. Arizona State News:

    USC vs. Arizona State: 10 Things To Know

    Which USC Quarterback Will Start Against ASU?

    Three Offensive Players To Know: USC vs. ASU

    USC Freshman Lake McRee Talks Expanding Role on Offense

    USC WR Kyle Ford Ready To Fill Drake London's Shoes

    -----

