Game Day Hub: USC vs. Arizona State

The USC Trojans take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, November 6, at 7:30 p.m. PT/MT.

The USC Trojans take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium for their ninth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win in Tempe, AZ.

Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Arizona State.

USC vs. Arizona State:

Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. PT/MT

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Location: Tempe, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Spread: USC: +9 [-105] ASU: -9 [-110]

Over/Under: > 60 [-105] < 60 [-110]

Moneyline: USC: +275 ASU: -333

USC vs. Arizona State News:

USC vs. Arizona State: 10 Things To Know

Which USC Quarterback Will Start Against ASU?

Three Offensive Players To Know: USC vs. ASU

USC Freshman Lake McRee Talks Expanding Role on Offense

USC WR Kyle Ford Ready To Fill Drake London's Shoes

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube