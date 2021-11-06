Game Day Hub: USC vs. Arizona State
The USC Trojans take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium for their ninth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win in Tempe, AZ.
Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Arizona State.
USC vs. Arizona State:
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. PT/MT
Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Location: Tempe, Arizona
TV: ESPN
Radio: 790 KABC
Streaming: FuboTV
Betting Odds:
Spread: USC: +9 [-105] ASU: -9 [-110]
Over/Under: > 60 [-105] < 60 [-110]
Moneyline: USC: +275 ASU: -333
USC vs. Arizona State News:
-----
