Game Day Hub: USC vs. Colorado

The USC Trojans take on the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field for their fifth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and to land back in the AP Top 25. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Colorado.
USC vs. Colorado :
Kickoff Time: 11:00 AM PT
Venue: Folsom Field
Location: Boulder, Colorado
TV: Pac-12 Network
Radio: 790 KABC
Streaming: FuboTV
Betting Odds :
Moneyline: USC: (-290) | COLO: (+225)
Spread: USC: -6.5 (-122) | COLO: +6.5 (+100)
Total: 50.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
