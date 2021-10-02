October 2, 2021
Publish date:

Game Day Hub: USC vs. Colorado

Betting odds, offensive/defensive breakdowns, and more.
Author:

The USC Trojans take on the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field for their fifth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and to land back in the AP Top 25. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Colorado.

USC vs. Colorado :

Kickoff Time: 11:00 AM PT

Venue: Folsom Field

Location: Boulder, Colorado

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Betting Odds :

Moneyline: USC: (-290) | COLO: (+225)

Spread: USC: -6.5 (-122) | COLO: +6.5 (+100)

Total: 50.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

More USC vs. Colorado News :

How To Watch: USC vs. Colorado

USC vs. Colorado: Three Defensive Players To Know

USC vs Colorado: Betting Odds

USC vs. Colorado: 10 Things To Know

Donte Williams Previews Colorado 

Football

2 minutes ago
Football

How To Watch: USC vs. Colorado

9 hours ago
Football

USC vs. Colorado: Three Defensive Players To Know

9 hours ago
Football

USC vs. Colorado: Betting Odds

23 hours ago
Football

WATCH: Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Reveals Why He 'Beat Himself Up' Over Oregon State Loss

Sep 30, 2021
Football

Lane Kiffin Speaks on USC Head Coaching Vacancy

Sep 30, 2021
Football

Graham Harrell: 'We Just Didn’t Execute' Against Oregon State

Sep 29, 2021
Football

Kedon Slovis Wants To Play 'Loose and Fast' Football

Sep 29, 2021