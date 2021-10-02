Game Day Hub: USC vs. Colorado

The USC Trojans take on the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field for their fifth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and to land back in the AP Top 25. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Colorado.

USC vs. Colorado :

Kickoff Time: 11:00 AM PT

Venue: Folsom Field

Location: Boulder, Colorado

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Betting Odds :

Moneyline: USC: (-290) | COLO: (+225)

Spread: USC: -6.5 (-122) | COLO: +6.5 (+100)

Total: 50.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

More USC vs. Colorado News :

How To Watch: USC vs. Colorado

USC vs. Colorado: Three Defensive Players To Know

USC vs Colorado: Betting Odds

USC vs. Colorado: 10 Things To Know

Donte Williams Previews Colorado

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter