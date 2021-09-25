Game Day Hub: USC vs. Oregon State

The USC Trojans host the Oregon State Beavers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their fourth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and to land back in the AP Top 25. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Oregon State.
USC vs. Oregon State :
Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM PT
Venue: United Airlines Field at L.A. Memorial Coliseum
Location: Los Angeles, California
TV: FS1
Radio: 790 KABC
Streaming: FuboTV
Betting Odds :
Moneyline: ORST: (+330) | USC: (-450)
Spread: ORST: +11.5 (-114) | USC: -11.5 (-106)
Total: 62.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
