Game Day Hub: USC vs. Oregon State

The USC Trojans host the Oregon State Beavers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for their fourth game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for a big win, and to land back in the AP Top 25. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Oregon State.

USC vs. Oregon State :

Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM PT

Venue: United Airlines Field at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV: FS1

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Betting Odds :

Moneyline: ORST: (+330) | USC: (-450)

Spread: ORST: +11.5 (-114) | USC: -11.5 (-106)

Total: 62.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

More USC vs. Oregon State News :

How To Watch: USC vs. Oregon State

USC vs. Oregon State: Three Offensive Players To Know

USC vs. Oregon State: Three Defensive Players To Know

USC QB Jaxson Dart Questionable For Oregon State Game

10 Things To Know: USC vs. Oregon State

Three Ways USC Can Improve Before Oregon State

Follow @SI_AllTrojans on Twitter for live game updates and exclusive content throughout game day.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter