    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Game Day Hub: USC vs. UCLA

    Trojans vs. Bruins
    Author:

    The [4-5] USC Trojans take on the [6-4] UCLA Bruins on Saturday, November 20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. UCLA.

    USC vs. UCLA:

    Teams: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

    2021 Records: USC [4-5] vs. UCLA [6-4]

    Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

    Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. PT

    Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

    Location: Los Angeles, California

    Betting Odds:

    Spread: USC: +3 (-110) | UCLA: -3 (-105)

    Over/Under: > 65.5 (-110) < 65.5 (-105)

    Moneyline: USC: +140 | UCLA: -163

    -----

