Game Day Hub: USC vs. UCLA
The [4-5] USC Trojans take on the [6-4] UCLA Bruins on Saturday, November 20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. UCLA.
USC vs. UCLA:
Teams: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins
2021 Records: USC [4-5] vs. UCLA [6-4]
Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021
Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. PT
Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Location: Los Angeles, California
Betting Odds:
Spread: USC: +3 (-110) | UCLA: -3 (-105)
Over/Under: > 65.5 (-110) < 65.5 (-105)
Moneyline: USC: +140 | UCLA: -163
More USC vs. UCLA News:
10 Things To Know USC vs. UCLA
USC Alumni Reflect On Historic Rivalry
Michael Trigg Talks UCLA Rivalry
Jaxson Dart Talks First Start Against UCLA
USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. Talks Emotion Behind UCLA Rivalry
Three Defensive Players To Know: USC vs. UCLA
Three Offensive Players To Know: USC vs. UCLA
-----
Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube