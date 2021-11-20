Game Day Hub: USC vs. UCLA

The [4-5] USC Trojans take on the [6-4] UCLA Bruins on Saturday, November 20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. UCLA.

USC vs. UCLA:

Teams: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

2021 Records: USC [4-5] vs. UCLA [6-4]

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

Betting Odds:

Spread: USC: +3 (-110) | UCLA: -3 (-105)

Over/Under: > 65.5 (-110) < 65.5 (-105)

Moneyline: USC: +140 | UCLA: -163

