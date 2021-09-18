- Publish date:
Game Day Hub: USC vs. Washington State
The USC Trojans head up north to play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium [Pullman, Wash.] for their third game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for redemption after last weeks loss to Stanford. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Washington State.
USC vs. Wazzu
Kickoff Time: 12:30 PM PT
Venue: Martin Stadium
Location: Pullman, Washington
TV: FOX
Radio: 790 KABC/ESPN Radio
Streaming: FUBOTV
