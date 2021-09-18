September 18, 2021
Publish date:

Game Day Hub: USC vs. Washington State

Betting odds, offensive/defensive breakdowns, and more.
Author:

The USC Trojans head up north to play the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium [Pullman, Wash.] for their third game of the 2021 season. Led by interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans are looking for redemption after last weeks loss to Stanford. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. Washington State.

USC vs. Wazzu 

Kickoff Time: 12:30 PM PT

Venue: Martin Stadium

Location: Pullman, Washington

TV: FOX

Radio: 790 KABC/ESPN Radio

Streaming: FUBOTV

Click for more info on the following:

How To Watch: USC vs. Washington State

USC vs. Washington State: Three Offensive Players to Watch

USC Interim HC Donte Williams Previews Washington State

Betting Odds: USC vs. Wazzu 

Hear From USC Interim HC Donte Williams:

