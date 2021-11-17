WATCH: USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. Talks Emotion Behind UCLA Rivalry

The USC Trojans take on the UCLA Bruins, Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1:00 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. spoke with the media on Tuesday after football practice leading up to the UCLA vs. USC rivalry game. Bryant Jr. revealed that the Trojans Week 12 contest, holds more 'emotion' because of the history between the two schools.

“[There is] definitely emotion behind the game. But it is the same mentality every week. It’s nothing different, obviously the level of intensity is a little higher with them being a crosstown rival but it feels good to go out there and play football that what we all love so it’s the same thing,” Bryant Jr said.

“Hopefully all the fans come out and support the Trojans and we’ve got home field advantage so we want to take advantage of that.”

