Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. Talks Emotion Behind UCLA Rivalry

    The USC Trojans take on the UCLA Bruins, Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1:00 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
    Author:

    USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. spoke with the media on Tuesday after football practice leading up to the UCLA vs. USC rivalry game. Bryant Jr. revealed that the Trojans Week 12 contest, holds more 'emotion' because of the history between the two schools. 

    “[There is] definitely emotion behind the game. But it is the same mentality every week. It’s nothing different, obviously the level of intensity is a little higher with them being a crosstown rival but it feels good to go out there and play football that what we all love so it’s the same thing,” Bryant Jr said.

    “Hopefully all the fans come out and support the Trojans and we’ve got home field advantage so we want to take advantage of that.”

    The USC Trojans take on the UCLA Bruins, Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1:00 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

    Recommended Articles

    To Watch: Gary Bryant Jr.'s Full Interview Click The Video Above

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    IMG_0217
    Football

    WATCH: USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. Talks Emotion Behind UCLA Rivalry

    2 minutes ago
    dart
    Football

    USC Freshman QB Jaxson Dart 'Excited' For First Start Against UCLA

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177282
    Basketball

    USC Hoops Defeats Florida Gulf Coast

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16779499
    Football

    USC Football Injury Report: UCLA Week

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17109261
    Football

    Big 12 Coach Emerges as Potential USC Head Coaching Candidate

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17112623
    Football

    USC Names Starting QB For UCLA

    Nov 15, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-11-06 at 7.47.40 PM
    Football

    USC Jumps In SI's Week 12 Pac-12 Power Rankings

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17016686
    Football

    Drake London Named Semifinalist For Prestigious Award

    Nov 15, 2021