Good Year For Clay Helton
Scott Wolf
Not too many people will probably have a lot of fond memories of 2020.
But it's shaped up as a great year for Clay Helton.
- He is probably not going to coach a single football game.
- He won't face Alabama and Notre Dame whenever the season takes place.
- He will get paid more than $5 million for not coaching a game.
- He will make more money in 2021.
- He might be unfireable considering how much he would need to paid off when athletic dept. revenues are way down.