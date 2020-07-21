AllTrojans
Good Year For Clay Helton

Scott Wolf

Not too many people will probably have a lot of fond memories of 2020.

But it's shaped up as a great year for Clay Helton.

  • He is probably not going to coach a single football game.
  • He won't face Alabama and Notre Dame whenever the season takes place.
  • He will get paid more than $5 million for not coaching a game.
  • He will make more money in 2021.
  • He might be unfireable considering how much he would need to paid off when athletic dept. revenues are way down.
4SCsports
4SCsports

This is the result of poor management from the top down -- meaning the BOT, Rick Caruso, who clearly is too egotistical to know what he is doing, and Max Nikias, who thought he was a Master of the Universe, and Public Storage Master of the Universe, Wayne Hughes, who probably dictated that he wanted his former NFL friend/stars leading the athletic department. Reminds me of the fall of the Byzantine Empire. Oh, I learned those things at USC when it wasn't a top 15 academic institution and run by much more grounded men. What a mess. And we are stuck with this bumbling boob as our head coach. What a shame for USC.

