Clay Helton on Freshman TE Michael Trigg: 'I’ve Been Calling Him a Creature For The Last Week'

USC head coach Clay Helton appeared on ESPN's SportCenter broadcast Thursday, to preview the team before their first game on September 4.

Helton touched on several topics including third year quarterback Kedon Slovis and freshman tight end Michael Trigg, who has impressed everyone since his arrival to Southern California.

“Well I don’t know if he’s human, I’ve been calling him a creature for the last week," said Helton on ESPN. "He’s really a talented freshman that comes from Tampa, Florida. He came all the way out here to USC and really has had a nice sense of urgency of wanting to get on the field, as you can see."

Trigg recently made a spectacular one-handed catch during USC's fall camp practice, which was referenced during Helton's ESPN appearance.

“We actually showed this clip in a team meeting the other day, and the amount of opportunities he made to create extra yards against another freshman he was going against, so it was a tremendous learning lesson for our young people about hey, you better use your fundamentals in tackling because there are creatures like this all over the place in college football.”

Trigg is 6-foot-4, 245-pounds and hails from Tampa, Florida. He was the No. 4 tight end nationally in the 2021 recruiting class.

