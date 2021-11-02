Historically Dominant Pac-12 Teams Drop in SI's Week 10 Power Rankings

Below are Sports Illustrated's Pac-12 Week 10 power rankings, voted on by six publishers within the FanNation/Sports Illustrated network.

SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon (6) 7-1, 4-1 . . . 72 points

2. Utah 5-3, 4-1 . . . 66

3. Washington State 5-4, 4-2 . . . 58

4. Oregon State 5-3, 3-2 . . . 52

5. Arizona State 5-3, 3-2 . . . 45

6. UCLA 5-4, 3-3 . . . 40

7 tie. USC 4-4, 3-3 . . . 33

7 tie. Washington 4-4, 3-2 . . . 33

9. Cal 3-5, 2-3 . . . 28

10. Stanford 3-5, 2-4 . . . 23

11. Colorado 2-6, 1-4 . . . 12

12. Arizona 0-8, 0-5 . . . 6

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. USC; 7. Cal; 8. Washington; 9. UCLA; 10. Stanford; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Arizona State allowed 56 unanswered points dating back to the second half of the Utah game. It will take a full blown miracle for them to win out and have the Utes drop two games. After Oregon, the list of teams doesn’t really matter.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. UCLA; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Stanford; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: I nearly put Washington State No. 2 because it has won four straight conference games and seems to be playing as well as anyone except Oregon, which finally put on a dominant performance.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. UCLA; 5. Arizona State; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Stanford; 9. Cal; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon finally took care of business and dominated a game from start to finish. However the rest of the Pac-12 had other plans and we got upsets galore. Is there a team that's hotter than Washington State after picking up their fourth straight conference win in the face of major coaching turnover? Utah's stock continues to climb as well, and both the Utes and Cougs could play major spoilers to the Ducks down the line.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Arizona State; 6. UCLA; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Stanford; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: The Pac-12 is an absolute, unapologetic dumpster fire. With four weeks to go, only one team has clinched a bowl, and that’s Oregon, which finally put together a dominant win this weekend against Colorado. Utah stepped up when they needed to in the South, further burying UCLA and taking advantage of Arizona State’s laughably bad start down in Tempe. Outside of Oregon and Utah, there might not be another above average team in this conference.

CLAUDETTE PATTISON-MONTANA, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Oregon State; 4. Arizona State; 5. Washington State; 6. UCLA; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Stanford; 11. Colorado. 12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans had a morale-boosting win over the Arizona Wildcats at home, but lost top wide receiver Drake London. Without London offense, the future for the Trojans remains unclear.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Washington; 5. Oregon State; 6. Cal; 7. UCLA; 8. Stanford; 9. Arizona State; 10. USC; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: The Pac-12 is a hot mess. Not sure if that's a good or a bad thing. Now if Washington somehow upends Oregon, it's off to the Parity Bowl.

