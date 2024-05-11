USC Football: How Brenden Rice Sees Himself Stacking Up with Father Jerry
USC Trojans All-Pac-12 Second Teamer-turned-Los Angeles Chargers sleeper pick Brenden Rice is convinced that, even despite his lowly draft standing (he was the No. 225 pick in the seventh and final round of the 2024 NFL Draft), he will "without a doubt" earn minutes with L.A. this coming season, writes Michael Baca of NFL.com.
Not only that, but the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame pass catcher Jerry Rice believes he has a shot at matching his dad's Year 1 output in 1985.
"Rookie season in the NFL, I feel as though we're neck-and-neck," Rice said. "I'm faster, and I heard that his rookie season in the NFL wasn't good. I have to go top."
Jerry Rice logged 49 receptions, 927 yards and three touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers as a rookie. Of course, he also got plenty of run as the No. 16 overall pick out of Mississippi Valley State.
"My work ethic will separate myself," Brenden Rice said. "There are a lot of great guys in the room, we have a lot of different body types, different types of games. But, if I can go ahead and do the little things each day-in and day-out, go ahead and prove myself, go ahead and know my playbook like the back of my hand, and also be attentive and do the extra little things, I think that I will continue to separate myself within this room."
