How Many USC Players Graced PFF's Top 300 NFL Draft Prospect List?

Pro Football Focus released an extensive top 300 NFL draft prospect list, and all seven of USC's NFL draft enrollees made the cut.

To no ones surprise, USC's OL Alijah Vera-Tucker ranked at the top of the list earning a No.30 ranking out of 300. Troys Alijah Vera-Tucker is considered to be an elite talent, known best for his versatility and dynamic skillset. He will most likely be a first round draft pick, as he has graced nearly every mock draft that has been released this year.

PFF writes, "Vera-Tucker’s quality play at tackle this past season made us feel even better about him on the inside. He earned an 81.8 overall grade and showed some fantastic ability to play in space."

The next player from USC to earn the second highest ranking was wide receiver Amon-Ra. St Brown who played in 31 games, had 178 receptions, 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns in his three year career with the Trojans.

PFF writes, "St. Brown had a lackluster junior year when asked to play outside full-time. He's got good ball skills and is tough after the catch, but he struggled to separate deep consistently."

Other Troy members to make PFF top 300 list were, DT Jay Tufele [No.125], DT Marlon Tuipulotu [No.129], S Talanoa Hufanga [148], WR Tyler Vaughns [274] and CB Olaijah Griffin [290].

