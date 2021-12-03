Publish date:
How To Watch: Pac-12 Championship No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah
TV, Streaming Details, Betting Odds
How To Watch: Oregon vs. Utah
Teams: Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes
2021 Records: Oregon [10-2] vs. Utah [9-3]
CFB Rankings: Oregon No. 10 | Utah No. 17
Date: Friday December 3, 2021
Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. PT
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ABC
Streaming: FuboTV
Fun Fact: This will be the first time the Pac-12 Championship game will be played at Allegiant Stadium.
Betting Odds:
-----
