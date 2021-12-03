Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    How To Watch: Pac-12 Championship No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah
    How To Watch: Pac-12 Championship No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

    TV, Streaming Details, Betting Odds
    TV, Streaming Details, Betting Odds

    How To Watch: Oregon vs. Utah 

    Teams: Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes

    2021 Records: Oregon [10-2] vs. Utah [9-3]

    CFB Rankings: Oregon No. 10 | Utah No. 17

    Date: Friday December 3, 2021

    Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

    Venue: Allegiant Stadium

    Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

    TV: ABC

    Streaming: FuboTV

    Fun Fact: This will be the first time the Pac-12 Championship game will be played at Allegiant Stadium.

    Betting Odds:

    SI SportsBook

