How To Watch: Pac-12 Championship No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

How To Watch: Oregon vs. Utah

Teams: Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes

2021 Records: Oregon [10-2] vs. Utah [9-3]

CFB Rankings: Oregon No. 10 | Utah No. 17

Date: Friday December 3, 2021

Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Fun Fact: This will be the first time the Pac-12 Championship game will be played at Allegiant Stadium.

Betting Odds:

SI SportsBook

