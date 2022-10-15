How to watch USC football vs. Utah: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

The undefeated No. 7 USC Trojans have yet to face a ranked opponent this season, but that will change on Saturday when they head to Salt Lake City to take on No. 20 Utah.

USC improved to 6-0 last week with a 30-14 victory at home against Washington State. Redshirt senior running back Travis Dye posts his best performance of the year with a season-best 149 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries, and Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams added two more touchdowns and 188 yards on 15-29 passing.

Sophomore wideout Mario Williams was on the receiving end of both of those touchdowns. He now has four on the year and ranks No. 5 in the Pac-12 in receiving touchdowns.

USC's defense turned in yet another impressive performance, holding the Cougars to 14 points - a season low for Washington State. While the Trojans defense didn't record an interception for the first time this season, they did register five sacks, which matches their season high.

This week, USC will face its toughest test of the season to date as it hits the road to take on the No. 20 Utah Utes.

Utah is 4-2 on the season, but its only losses came Week 1 against previously-ranked Florida, and last week on the road against No. 18 UCLA.

The Trojans dropped to No. 7 in this week's rankings, but a win on the road against No. 20 Utah this week could see them retake the No. 6 ranking or even make an appearance in next week's top 5.

Here's how to watch USC's Week 7 matchup:

How to Watch No. 7 USC vs. No. 20 Utah

Who: USC at Utah

When: 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium | Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Utah -3.5; Over/under 65