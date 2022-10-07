How to watch USC football vs. Washington State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

No. 6 USC is 5-0 and cruising under new head coach Lincoln Riley, and now the Trojans will look to keep their momentum rolling this week at home against Washington State.

They are coming into this game following a 42-25 win over Arizona last week that featured another impressive performance from Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams.

The sophomore QB padded his Heisman resume yet again, completing 27-of-37 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing eight times for 44 yards and another touchdown.

While the USC offense was rolling, the defense continued to do its job as it has all season.

After last week's game, the USC defense now has at least one interception in all five games this season for a total of 12 interceptions, which is the most of any team in the nation. The Trojans are also ranked No. 1 in the nation in turnover margin (2.80).

Now, USC will look to build off its strong start with a home matchup against the unranked Washington State Cougars.

The Cougars might not have a number next to their name, but they are 4-1 on the season with their only loss being a 44-41 defeat against No. 15 Oregon.

If the Trojans can stay undefeated with a win over Washington State, there's a chance they will be ranked higher than No. 6 next week.

Here's how to watch USC's Week 6 matchup:

How to Watch No. 6 USC vs. Washington State

Who: USC vs. Washington State

When: 4:30 p.m., Saturday, October 8

Where: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, California

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -13.5; Over/under 65