Skip to main content

How to watch USC football vs. Washington State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and the No. 6 Trojans put their undefeated record to the test at home against Washington State

No. 6 USC is 5-0 and cruising under new head coach Lincoln Riley, and now the Trojans will look to keep their momentum rolling this week at home against Washington State. 

They are coming into this game following a 42-25 win over Arizona last week that featured another impressive performance from Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams

The sophomore QB padded his Heisman resume yet again, completing 27-of-37 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing eight times for 44 yards and another touchdown. 

While the USC offense was rolling, the defense continued to do its job as it has all season. 

After last week's game, the USC defense now has at least one interception in all five games this season for a total of 12 interceptions, which is the most of any team in the nation. The Trojans are also ranked No. 1 in the nation in turnover margin (2.80).

Now, USC will look to build off its strong start with a home matchup against the unranked Washington State Cougars. 

The Cougars might not have a number next to their name, but they are 4-1 on the season with their only loss being a 44-41 defeat against No. 15 Oregon. 

If the Trojans can stay undefeated with a win over Washington State, there's a chance they will be ranked higher than No. 6 next week. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Here's how to watch USC's Week 6 matchup:

How to Watch No. 6 USC vs. Washington State

Who: USC vs. Washington State

When: 4:30 p.m., Saturday, October 8

Where: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, California

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -13.5; Over/under 65

In This Article (2)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Washington State Cougars
Washington State Cougars

jordon davison mater dei
Recruiting

Jordon Davison impressed by USC visit: 'The environment has totally changed'

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode2
Football

USC, Utah, UCLA atop SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
chuck mcdonald
Recruiting

Chuck McDonald III loved his USC visit: 'It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there'

By All Trojans Staff
Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead USC to a 42-25 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 football matchup on October 1, 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

2022 Heisman odds: C.J Stroud, Caleb Williams top two favorites

By All Trojans Staff
Mike Leach
Football

Deep dive with Mike Leach on USC's move to Big Ten: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

By All Trojans Staff
elijah paige
Recruiting

Elijah Paige commits to USC Trojans; Lincoln Riley lands another big recruit

By All Trojans Staff
alex grinch usc football
Football

USC Trojans' defense still a work in progress

By Wyatt Allsup
peyton woodyard
Recruiting

Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, raves about USC Trojans visit

By All Trojans Staff