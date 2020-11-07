AllTrojans
How to Watch: USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

BriAmaranthus

Guess what goes great with your morning cup of coffee? Pac-12 football! The USC Trojans kick off the long-awaited Pac-12 football slate vs. Arizona State in a South Division matchup that could go a long way in deciding the division champion. Favorites to win the south, USC's first test of the shortened 7 regular-season game schedule is against the Sun Devils. 

Featuring two of the conference’s top quarterbacks: USC’s Kedon Slovis and Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels, this game has offensive firepower galore. 

[WATCH: Clay Helton Talks Cal COVID-19 Case]

[ASU At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

In addition to sticking with AllTrojans.com, here's how to watch and listen to the USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Game information: USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Trojans (0-0 overall, 0-0 Pac-12), Sun Devils (0-0 overall, 0-0 Pac-12) 

Date/Time: Saturday, November 7 at 9 a.m. PT

Where: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 

Streaming: Pac-12 Network

TV: FOX 

Radio: AM 790 KABC Radio, SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 137/197 and internet 959) and the TuneIn Radio app. 

Moneyline: USC -385 (bet $385 to win $100) | Arizona State +295 (bet $100 to win $205) 

Spread: USC -10.5 (-110) | Arizona State +10.5 (-110) 

Total: 55.5 (O: -115 | U: -106)

Fun Fact: Looking at USC's 2020 roster... 16 starters (8 each on offense and defense), plus the placekicker and punter, return from 2019. 

Quotable: "If you could bottle it and sell it, I'd be a very rich person," USC coach Clay Helton said USC's new defensive coaches, headed up by first-year defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. "They do a tremendous job...They bring great energy, great juice, great knowledge to the game."

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

