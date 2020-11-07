How to Watch: USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Guess what goes great with your morning cup of coffee? Pac-12 football! The USC Trojans kick off the long-awaited Pac-12 football slate vs. Arizona State in a South Division matchup that could go a long way in deciding the division champion. Favorites to win the south, USC's first test of the shortened 7 regular-season game schedule is against the Sun Devils.

Featuring two of the conference’s top quarterbacks: USC’s Kedon Slovis and Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels, this game has offensive firepower galore.

In addition to sticking with AllTrojans.com, here's how to watch and listen to the USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Game information: USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Trojans (0-0 overall, 0-0 Pac-12), Sun Devils (0-0 overall, 0-0 Pac-12)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 7 at 9 a.m. PT

Where: United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Streaming: Pac-12 Network

TV: FOX

Radio: AM 790 KABC Radio, SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 137/197 and internet 959) and the TuneIn Radio app.

Moneyline: USC -385 (bet $385 to win $100) | Arizona State +295 (bet $100 to win $205)

Spread: USC -10.5 (-110) | Arizona State +10.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5 (O: -115 | U: -106)

Fun Fact: Looking at USC's 2020 roster... 16 starters (8 each on offense and defense), plus the placekicker and punter, return from 2019.

Quotable: "If you could bottle it and sell it, I'd be a very rich person," USC coach Clay Helton said USC's new defensive coaches, headed up by first-year defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. "They do a tremendous job...They bring great energy, great juice, great knowledge to the game."

