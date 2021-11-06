Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How To Watch: USC vs. Arizona State

    TV, Radio and Streaming Details...
    Teams: USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    2021 Records: USC [4-4] vs. Arizona State [5-3]

    Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

    Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. PT/MT

    Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

    Location: Tempe, Arizona

    TV: ESPN

    Radio: 790 KABC

    Streaming: FuboTV

    Spread: USC: +9 [-105] ASU: -9 [-110]

    Over/Under: > 60 [-105] < 60 [-110]

    Moneyline: USC: +275 ASU: -333

