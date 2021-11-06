Publish date:
How To Watch: USC vs. Arizona State
Teams: USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
2021 Records: USC [4-4] vs. Arizona State [5-3]
Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. PT/MT
Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Location: Tempe, Arizona
TV: ESPN
Radio: 790 KABC
Streaming: FuboTV
Spread: USC: +9 [-105] ASU: -9 [-110]
Over/Under: > 60 [-105] < 60 [-110]
Moneyline: USC: +275 ASU: -333
