How To Watch: USC vs. Arizona State

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

2021 Records: USC [4-4] vs. Arizona State [5-3]

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. PT/MT

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Location: Tempe, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Spread: USC: +9 [-105] ASU: -9 [-110]

Over/Under: > 60 [-105] < 60 [-110]

Moneyline: USC: +275 ASU: -333

